Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 2,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -256.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $1,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 134,544 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.