Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 2,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -256.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.42.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
