Takkt (ETR:TTK) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Takkt (ETR:TTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Takkt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.60 ($14.65).

Shares of ETR TTK opened at €7.44 ($8.65) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.64. Takkt has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.66) and a fifty-two week high of €14.26 ($16.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $467.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

