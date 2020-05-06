TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Daniel P. Emerson Sells 405 Shares of Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

