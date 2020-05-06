T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,784 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.67 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Bank of America dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

