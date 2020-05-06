Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1,332.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST opened at $194.80 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $201.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,527.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.