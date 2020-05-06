Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 813,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CL King upgraded Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

