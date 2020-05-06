Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 551 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Foot Locker by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Foot Locker by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 291,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $51,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

NYSE:FL opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $58.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.