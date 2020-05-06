SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper Sells 213 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $39,879.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $811,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 9th, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,248,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.60.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.