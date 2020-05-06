Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SMCI opened at $22.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $870.94 million for the quarter. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

