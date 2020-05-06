Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

