Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Equity Commonwealth worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after buying an additional 198,708 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $42,451,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Gerald A. Spector bought 100,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $756,040.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQC opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 75.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.