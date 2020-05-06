Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 297.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,535.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

SYK stock opened at $187.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

