Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,782 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,979% compared to the typical volume of 230 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

BNS stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

