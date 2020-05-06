Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,999 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,460% compared to the typical volume of 705 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 134,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

