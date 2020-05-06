Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,132 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 600% compared to the average volume of 876 call options.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,469. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 184,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,104,486.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,445,674 shares of company stock worth $161,562,545 and have sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

