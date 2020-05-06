Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,395 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 998% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 138,403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $908,000.

AVEO opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $130.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.