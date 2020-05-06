Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Liberty Global Call Options (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,138 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,193% compared to the typical volume of 88 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,579,664 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 839,700 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,792,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,253,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 732,357 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

