Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,703 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,674% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In related news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATGE opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.