Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,043 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,569,000 after acquiring an additional 396,325 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,912,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after purchasing an additional 287,374 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

