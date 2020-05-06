Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.20. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

