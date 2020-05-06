Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 204.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens cut Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

AAN opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

