Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $842,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 2,968.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 30.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 554,697 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,809.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Compass Point cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.