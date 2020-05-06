Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $722,000 Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

