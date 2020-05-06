Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5,688.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,779 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 52,850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after buying an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,636,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,795,000. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,255,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.