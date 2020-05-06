Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 272.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

EV stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EV. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

