Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after acquiring an additional 782,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 494.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 775,861 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 681,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 616,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,353,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ CG opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,433,753.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 722,571 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347 in the last ninety days.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.