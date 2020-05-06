Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) were down 5.1% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.91, approximately 526,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 202,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $296.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sterling Construction in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Messer bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,946,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 32,010 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 614,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 261,702 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 63,431 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 557,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $262.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

