Stephen Edgar Williams Sells 572 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $233.15 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.99 and a 200-day moving average of $228.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after buying an additional 378,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after buying an additional 284,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

