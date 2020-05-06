Stephen Edgar Williams Sells 572 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ZBRA opened at $233.15 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.99 and a 200-day moving average of $228.31.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
Featured Article: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.