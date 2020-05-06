Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Jason Scott Keiper Acquires 850 Shares

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SCL stock opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $96.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stepan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

