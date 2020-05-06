State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 32,286 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,286 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

NYSE FBHS opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

