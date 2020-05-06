State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 31,418 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,418 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after buying an additional 347,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,468,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after buying an additional 308,043 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after buying an additional 259,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

