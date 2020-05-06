State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 30,828 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,828 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.59.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

