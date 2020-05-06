State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,503 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

