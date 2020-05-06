State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,167 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Celanese stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

