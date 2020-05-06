State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 98.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,717 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 2.31.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

