State of Michigan Retirement System Has $32,000 Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,632 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,288,000 after buying an additional 1,404,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $96,938,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,741,000 after buying an additional 1,015,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,995,000 after buying an additional 729,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,319.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after buying an additional 575,680 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

LYV stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -574.92 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

