State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 30,872 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 680.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,697,000 after buying an additional 1,603,132 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Foot Locker by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 291,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $58.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

