Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $13.19. Starwood Property Trust shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 2,771,924 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $63,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,191,000 after buying an additional 423,538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $9,909,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 366,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 489.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 441,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 366,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

