Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.14 ($53.65).

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM opened at €40.14 ($46.67) on Monday. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €28.62 ($33.28) and a 52-week high of €64.55 ($75.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.46 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.11 and its 200-day moving average is €50.34.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.