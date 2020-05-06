St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 17,351 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

St. James Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,351 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 60,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

