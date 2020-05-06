Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.38, but opened at $63.69. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Square shares last traded at $66.69, with a volume of 11,988,665 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,696,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,467 shares of company stock worth $2,642,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 114.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

