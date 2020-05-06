SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) Shares Up 1%

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$49.47 ($35.09) and last traded at A$49.20 ($34.89), 339,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$48.73 ($34.56).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is A$61.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $0.513 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

