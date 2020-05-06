SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $238.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.