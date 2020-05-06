Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,000 Shares

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SO opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,229,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Southern by 4,124.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,719 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,120,000 after purchasing an additional 961,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

