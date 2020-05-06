South32 (ASX:S32) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of South32 Ltd (ASX:S32) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.91 ($1.35) and last traded at A$1.89 ($1.34), 20,234,544 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.83 ($1.30).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00.

South32 Company Profile (ASX:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

