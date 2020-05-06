Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Trading Down 3.5%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.26, 16,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 552,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $302.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,943 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 29,422.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 762,632 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

