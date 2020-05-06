Smartpay (ASX:SMP) Trading Up 4.2%

Smartpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:SMP)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.37 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), approximately 167,457 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.36 ($0.25).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 million and a P/E ratio of 52.86.

About Smartpay (ASX:SMP)

Smartpay Holdings Limited designs, develops, and implements electronic fund transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions for retail, business payment, and transactional processing requirements. The company serves 25,000 merchants with approximately 35,000 EFTPOS terminals in New Zealand and Australia.

