Slate Retail REIT (SRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.32 million for the quarter.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.