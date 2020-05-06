Slack (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase Sells 3,190 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $82,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 257,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,810.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, David Schellhase sold 8,166 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $244,980.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, David Schellhase sold 1,834 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $55,020.00.

WORK stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion and a PE ratio of -17.49. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Slack in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Slack during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Slack by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $4,529,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

