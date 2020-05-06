Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell Sells 3,828 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $99,260.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brandon Zell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Brandon Zell sold 6,629 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,870.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Brandon Zell sold 100 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $47,323.36.

NYSE WORK opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion and a PE ratio of -17.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Slack by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

