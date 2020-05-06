Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell Sells 3,828 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $99,260.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Brandon Zell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 20th, Brandon Zell sold 6,629 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,870.00.
- On Thursday, April 16th, Brandon Zell sold 100 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 1st, Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $47,323.36.
NYSE WORK opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion and a PE ratio of -17.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Slack by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.04.
About Slack
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
